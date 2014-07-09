版本:
America Movil seeks single buyer for assets - spokesman

MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexican telecoms giant America Movil aims to sell the assets it plans to divest to a single buyer, company spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.

The company announced the divestiture plan on Tuesday so as to escape tougher regulation from a new market regulator.

Elias added that the company aims to offer voice, data and video services to clients in Mexico. At present the company is not able to offer pay television in Mexico. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Alexandra Alper)
