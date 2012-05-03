版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 12:27 BJT

Mexico regulator dumps $1 bln fine - America Movil

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's competition watchdog has thrown out a nearly 12 billion peso ($925 million) fine against the Mexican unit of billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications giant America Movil, the company said on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐