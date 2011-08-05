FACTBOX-Carlos Slim, the Latin American Midas

Aug 5 Key facts about Mexican businessman
Carlos Slim, the world's richest man who built his
multibillion-dollar empire by purchasing troubled companies and
turning them around. [ID:N1E7741QL]
Here are some facts about the entrepreneur:
* Carlos Slim was born in Mexico on Jan. 28, 1940, the son
of a Lebanese immigrant who built a small fortune by purchasing
properties at cheap prices during the Mexican Revolution and
running the "Orient Star" general store.
* Slim is an engineer by profession and graduated from
Mexico's public National Autonomous University, or UNAM, and is
a die-hard fan of the school's soccer team, Pumas.
* Despite his immense wealth, he keeps a relatively
discreet security staff wherever he goes and, unlike many other
Mexican businessmen, avoids an ostentatious lifestyle.
* He has six children. His three sons -- Carlos, Marco
Antonio and Patricio -- hold key positions at his top
companies, fixed-line giant Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX, mobile
phone company America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) and conglomerate
Grupo Carso.
* He is a sports and cigar enthusiast and an avid art
collector. He is believed to own the largest number of
sculptures by Auguste Rodin outside the artist's native France.
These are displayed at a newly built museum in Mexico City,
named after Slim's late wife, Soumaya.
* In recent years he has devoted part of his fortune to
charitable work, focusing on medical treatments, organ
donations and sports centers in poor areas. He has also made
donations to the William J. Clinton foundation.
