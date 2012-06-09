Slim's Telmex not planning to take part in TV auction-report

MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's
fixed line phone giant Telmex does not aim to enter the
television market via a planned auction of two new nationwide
channels, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
Slim's efforts to find a way into the TV market in Mexico
have so far been blocked by the government, which fears he will
use his financial clout to stifle competition.
However, the 72-year-old billionaire still hopes to break
the deadlock.
On Wednesday, Mexico's telecoms watchdog Cofetel approved a
plan to auction two new TV channels.
Still, Mexican daily Excelsior reported Telmex Chief
Executive Officer Hector Slim Seade as saying that this way into
the market was not in Telmex's interests.
"Basically our interest is that they let Telmex carry
video," the newspaper quoted Slim Seade as saying.
No date has yet been set for the television auction, which
could challenge the dominance of industry giants Televisa
and TV Azteca. Between them, the two
have about 95 percent of Mexico's broadcast television market.
Last year the government rejected Telmex's bid to offer pay
TV on the basis it had not yet met the regulatory requirements
for a concession, but Slim Seade said the company had done so.
Slim, the world's richest man, is already a dominant force
in the pay television market elsewhere in Latin America. His
companies control around 70 percent of the mobile phone market
in Mexico and about 80 percent of the fixed line business.