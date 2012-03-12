Mexico's Carlos Slim to back internet TV network

MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim is financing an internet TV network that will
include an interview show with former television host Larry
King, according to network's website.
The network, which will be called Ora.tv, will feature
on-demand content and will produce "a wide range of programs
that transcend traditional formats," the website said.
Slim's America Movil , one of the world's
biggest telecommunications firms, will fund the station that
will be led by Jon Housman, who was formerly the president of
digital journalism at Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation
, Ora.tv's website said.
Reuters reported in January that Slim, whom Forbes says is
the world's richest man, and King were in talks to start a media
venture.
Slim is the main provider of pay-television in Latin
America, where he offers cable and satellite services to around
13 million customers, and he also owns a stake in the New York
Times Co.
Ora.tv will be launched this year but it does not have a
start date yet.