UPDATE 1-Sallie Mae expands buyback plan by $400 mln

May 29 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, authorized an additional $400 million share buyback as part of the repurchase program announced in January.

The company had authorized a $500 million share buyback program earlier this year.

The repurchase program does not have an expiration date, Sallie Mae said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $13.80 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.