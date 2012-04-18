UPDATE 2-Sallie Mae 1st-qtr adj profit beats Street estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.55 vs est $0.52
April 18 Sallie Mae quarterly loan
originations jumped as more students borrowed money to pay
soaring tuition fees, and the largest U.S. student lender backed
its full-year outlook.
Tuition costs are rocketing skywards across the United
States, and college students are borrowing twice as much as they
did a decade ago when adjusted for inflation, according to the
College Board.
Sallie Mae's first-quarter core earnings of 55 cents per
share stayed ahead of analysts' estimates of 58 cents per share
on lower provision for loan losses and income tax expenses.
Loan originations for the quarter rose 23 percent to $1.2
billion.
The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp,
continues to expect private loan originations of $3.2 billion
in 2012.
Outstanding student loan debt in the United States has
crossed the trillion dollar mark, according to data from the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
The CFPB, in a bid to protect students from being saddled
with high debts and no jobs to pay them off, is supervising
private student loan providers to ensure they comply with
regulations.
Student loans have surpassed credit cards as the largest
source of household debt after mortgages, according to the CFPB.
Sallie Mae's first-quarter net income was pulled down to
$112 million, or 21 cents per share, from $175 million, or 32
cents per share a year a g o, by an increase in unrealized
"mark-to-market" losses on derivative contracts.
Provision for loan losses fell 14 percent to $235 million.
Sallie Mae shares closed at $14.95 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq. They have gained about 4 percent of their value since
the company's last reported results.