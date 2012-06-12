版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 05:03 BJT

New Issue-SLM Corp adds $350 mln notes

June 12 Sallie Mae parent company SLM Corp
 on Tuesday added $350 million of senior notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.   	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SLM CORP 	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY     1/25/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.517   FIRST PAY    7/25/2012   	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT   6/18/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 563.3 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐