New Issue-SLM Corp sells $800 mln in two parts

Sept 5 SLM Corp on Wednesday sold $800
million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBC Capital
Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SLM CORP 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    09/10/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/10/2013
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 3.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/12/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 356.4 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 

TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    09/25/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.893   FIRST PAY   03/25/2013
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 4.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/12/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 425 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

