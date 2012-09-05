New Issue-SLM Corp sells $800 mln in two parts

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 SLM Corp on Wednesday sold $800 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SLM CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 09/10/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/10/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 3.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 356.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 09/25/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.893 FIRST PAY 03/25/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 425 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.