New Issue-SLM Corp sells $800 mln in two parts

Sept 5 SLM Corp on Wednesday sold $800 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SLM CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 09/10/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/10/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 3.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 356.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 09/25/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.893 FIRST PAY 03/25/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 4.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 425 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A