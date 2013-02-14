Standard & Poor's revises SLM Corp's outlook to negative

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
NEW YORK Feb 14 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday revised SLM Corp's outlook to negative from stable on worries about the potential for future reductions in cash flows.
S&P also affirmed SLM's BBB-minus rating.
While a recent sale of residual interests in the SLM Student Loan Trust securitization 2007-4 is modest, "we believe this represents a shift in the company's strategy related to its Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio," the rating agency said in a statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our belief that SLM could undertake additional similar transactions, which would reduce future cash flows from the company's FFELP portfolio."
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x