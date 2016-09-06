UPDATE 2-GE speeds up 3D printing push with bids for SLM, Arcam

* GE to bid 38 euros/shr for SLM, total $762 mln
* Offers 285 crowns/shr or $685 mln for Arcam
* Sees 3D printing ops growing to $1 bln by 2020
By Johannes Hellstrom and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 General Electric
launched bids on Tuesday to buy two of the world's top
makers of machines for metal-based 3D printing - Sweden's Arcam
and Germany's SLM Solutions - for a total
$1.4 billion to bolster its position in the fast-growing
technology.
3D printing has been used to build prototypes for decades
but has become more widespread for industrial mass production in
recent years, with uses including the production of dental
crowns, medical implants and light aircraft parts.
GE has long been one of the main proponents of industrial 3D
printing, using it to make fuel nozzles for its new LEAP jet
engine in what marked a big step in using the technology in mass
production.
GE, which laid the foundation for its 3D printing push with
the acquisition of 3D printing specialists Morris Technologies
in 2012, said it expected its new 3D printing business to grow
to $1 billion by 2020 at attractive returns.
"Additive manufacturing will drive new levels of
productivity for GE, our customers, including a wide array of
additive manufacturing customers, and for the industrial world,"
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said in a statement.
While GE's Aviation unit has so far been the most active in
using the 3D printing technology, parts are also being designed
in its Power, Oil & Gas and Healthcare units, as well as across
GE's services businesses.
GE said it would offer 38 euros per share, or a total of 683
million euros ($762 million), for SLM Solutions, which makes
laser machines for metal-based 3D printing for aerospace,
energy, healthcare and automotive companies.
It had already agreed to buy 31.5 percent of shares from
major shareholders, GE said.
GE also offered 285 crowns per share, or a total of 5.86
billion crowns ($685 million), for Arcam, which invented the
electron beam melting machine for metal-based 3D printing,
selling mainly to the aerospace and healthcare industries.
SLM Solutions shares rose 38.9 per cent to 38.61 euros in
Frankfurt at 1001 GMT, while Arcam rose 53 per cent to 285
crowns.
"GE shows its commitment regarding the industrial use of 3D
technology and mass implementation of this technology in
industrial production," Equinet analyst Cengiz Sen said a
research note.
Arcam's and SLM's technologies complement each other as
Arcam uses an electron beam as an energy source, while SLM uses
lasers.
3D printing technology involves taking digital designs from
computer aided design software, and laying horizontal
cross-sections to manufacture the part.
Since parts are built from the ground up, one of the big
benefits is that it generates far less scrap metal than in
traditional manufacturing.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
($1 = 8.5506 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Mark Potter
and Susan Thomas)