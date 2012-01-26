UPDATE 1-Sallie Mae raises dividend, OKs $500 mln buyback

* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 pct

* Announces new $500 mln buyback program

Jan 26 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, raised its quarterly dividend and said its board authorized a $500 million share buyback program.

The company increased its regular quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share from 10 cents.

Sallie Mae, whose formal name is SLM Corp, said the repurchase program does not have an expiration date.

The company had posted a better-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter profit last week.

Shares of the Newark, Delaware-based company fell marginally after the bell. They closed at $15.01 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.