Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 7

BRATISLAVA, Dec 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

GDP: Slovak economic growth slowed in the third quarter as a decline in European Union-funded projects reduced investment, offsetting stronger foreign demand and household spending, data showed on Tuesday.

WEAPONS: Talks on an EU-wide ban on some of the most lethal semi-automatic assault weapons, including the Kalashnikov prized by militants the world over, broke down on Tuesday amid disputes over definitions of firearm types.

STEEL: United States Steel Corp has not yet picked a potential buyer for its Slovak factory, U.S. Steel Kosice, SME daily reported citing unnamed sources. According to SME, the U.S. group has received two bids: about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) from Czech steelworks Trinecke Zelezarny, owned by Moravia Steel, and about 1 billion euros from Chinese firm Hesteel < 000709.SZ>. Both are below the 1.5 billion euros the owner is seeking, according to SME. The company declined to comment. U.S. Steel Kosice is one of the biggest employers in the country of 5.4 million people. The U.S. company had considered a sale three years ago before the Slovak state offered annual incentives worth up to 15 million euros for 15 years. Hospodarske Noviny daily reported on Tuesday that Hesteel had placed a higher bid than Trinecke.

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
($1 = 0.9335 euros)