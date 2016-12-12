版本:
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the
first nine months of his third government in a speech at a
business conference.
    FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a
higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48
million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus
in September, data from the country's statistics office showed
on Friday.
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT:  Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4
percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of
a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday.
    POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the
chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also
replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip
away its voter support.  
