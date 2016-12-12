Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases..................
Summary of economic data and forecasts.........
Recently released economic data................
Previous stories on Slovak data..........
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/1C/events-overview
========================EVENTS==================================
BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the
first nine months of his third government in a speech at a
business conference.
Related stories:
=========================NEWS==================================
FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a
higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48
million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus
in September, data from the country's statistics office showed
on Friday.
Story: Related stories:
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4
percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of
a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday.
Story: Related stories:
=====================PRESS DIGEST===============================
POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the
chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also
replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip
away its voter support.
Dennik N, page 2
(Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Main currency report
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)