Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

EQUITY: United States Steel Corp said U.S.Steel Kosice
entered into a multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement
on Monday.
IMMIGRATION: The United Nations refugees' agency on
Wednesday said restrictions imposed by western Balkan states on
the movement of migrants fly in the face of basic refugee
protection rights.
EU-IMMIGRATION: European Union leaders will hold a special
summit with Turkey on the migration crisis on March 7, European
Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION: Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his deep
displeasure over the failure of some EU countries to stick to
decisions on tackling the refugee crisis, his office said on
Wednesday.
MIGRANT QUOTAS: Hungary has the right to organise a
referendum on migrant quotas, Klaas Dijkhoff, migration minister
for the Netherlands, which currently holds the European Union's
rotating presidency, said on Thursday.
