Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

BRATISLAVA, Feb 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

EQUITY: United States Steel Corp said U.S.Steel Kosice entered into a multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement on Monday.

IMMIGRATION: The United Nations refugees' agency on Wednesday said restrictions imposed by western Balkan states on the movement of migrants fly in the face of basic refugee protection rights.

EU-IMMIGRATION: European Union leaders will hold a special summit with Turkey on the migration crisis on March 7, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

IMMIGRATION: Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his deep displeasure over the failure of some EU countries to stick to decisions on tackling the refugee crisis, his office said on Wednesday.

MIGRANT QUOTAS: Hungary has the right to organise a referendum on migrant quotas, Klaas Dijkhoff, migration minister for the Netherlands, which currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency, said on Thursday.