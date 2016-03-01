版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 16:16 BJT

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1

BRATISLAVA, March 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
=========================EVENTS================================ 
    BRATISLAVA - Finance ministry will release the budget
balance data for February.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
           
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account 
showed a surplus of 173 million euros ($188.33 million) in
December after a revised deficit of 259 million euros in
November, the central bank said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 

    IMMIGRATION: European Union countries must work together to
deal with the migrant crisis troubling the bloc and avoid
blaming each other, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier told Greek daily Ta Nea in an interview on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and
demand in the Balkans, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================= 
               
    FDI: Prime Minister Robert Fico signed a memorandum of
understanding with a UK-based Midia Agro on Monday saying the
firm would invest 98 million euros ($106.58 million) to build a
milk-processing plant in western Slovakia. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
            
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Slovak events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
  For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐