Slovakia may buy, not lease, Saab's Gripen jets, may pick other make

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 Slovakia might buy, rather than lease, a fleet of Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab or might choose a different supplier, Defence Minister Peter Gajdos said on Wednesday.
The four-party government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, re-elected for a second consecutive term in March, had been in talks with Saab on the lease of Gripens to replace Slovakia's outdated Russian Mig-29 fighter jets.
"The government extended my mandate to negotiate on the lease or purchase ... and also untied my hands to negotiate with other states in order to best use our resources in terms of price and securing Slovakia's defence," Gajdos said.
Saab was still Slovakia's first choice, he said.
Slovakia plans to sign a "Joint Sky" deal this year with the Czech Republic, which has a fleet of leased Saab Gripens, he said. The deal would enable the two countries, both NATO members, to share the cost of maintenance and pilot training. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.