Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 28

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
BRATISLAVA, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.
POLISH GAS LINK
Slovakia and Poland plan to sign a deal to build a gas pipeline connecting the two countries' networks in June, the two countries' prime ministers said on Wednesday.
OLYMPIC BID
Poland and Slovakia backed a joint bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday hoping to win the first Games for the two central European countries.
SPP
Gas company SPP, in which Czech energy holding EPH bought a 49 percent stake, could lay off up to a third of its 990 workers, according to the newspaper's sources. An EPH spokesman said it was premature to talk about any staff reductions.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
