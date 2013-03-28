Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 28

BRATISLAVA, March 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

POLISH GAS LINK

Slovakia and Poland plan to sign a deal to build a gas pipeline connecting the two countries' networks in June, the two countries' prime ministers said on Wednesday.

OLYMPIC BID

Poland and Slovakia backed a joint bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday hoping to win the first Games for the two central European countries.

SPP

Gas company SPP, in which Czech energy holding EPH bought a 49 percent stake, could lay off up to a third of its 990 workers, according to the newspaper's sources. An EPH spokesman said it was premature to talk about any staff reductions.

