Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 2

BRATISLAVA, April 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

BUDGET

Finance Ministry to release End-March budget balance data, around 0800 GMT.

WAR CRIMINAL IMPRISONED

A Slovak court has commuted a death sentence imposed on a Hungarian World War Two criminal to life imprisonment although he remains under house arrest in his native country, the prosecution said.

RECORD DEMAND IN T-BILL AUCTION

Investors bid a record 1.57 billion euros ($2 billion)for Slovak treasury bills on Thursday ahead of the maturity of another big bill at the beginning of April.

WAGES: Trade Unions at Slovak railways' (ZSR) Cargo unit want at least a 15-euro-per-employee rise in wages. But the indebted state-run company wants wages to remain flat. It also plans to sack some 600 employees.

