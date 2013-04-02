Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 2

BRATISLAVA, April 2 Here are news stories,
BUDGET
Finance Ministry to release End-March budget balance data,
around 0800 GMT.
WAR CRIMINAL IMPRISONED
A Slovak court has commuted a death sentence imposed on a
Hungarian World War Two criminal to life imprisonment although
he remains under house arrest in his native country, the
prosecution said.
RECORD DEMAND IN T-BILL AUCTION
Investors bid a record 1.57 billion euros ($2 billion)for
Slovak treasury bills on Thursday ahead of the maturity of
another big bill at the beginning of April.
WAGES: Trade Unions at Slovak railways' (ZSR) Cargo unit
want at least a 15-euro-per-employee rise in wages. But the
indebted state-run company wants wages to remain flat. It also
plans to sack some 600 employees.
