Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 2

FINMIN ON BUDGET
The finance ministry will comment on the development of the
state budget, 1200 GMT
SLOVAK JAN-JULY BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR
The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 1.675
billion euros ($2.41 billion) for January to July, narrowing
from 2.408 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
POSTNL SELLS MAIL UNITS IN CZECH REP, SLOVAKIA
PostNL NV :
Sells its mail activities in Czech Republic and Slovakia to
id marketing, says to concentrate European mail activities on
the UK, Germany and Italy.
IBM INVESTMENT NOT SURE
IBM's possible investment in the eastern
Slovak town Kosice, expected to create some 3,000 jobs, remains
uncertain, a senior source close to the matter told daily
Hospodarske Noviny.
The company currently operates its
client& support center for selected markets in the capital
Bratislava.
ALCOHOL PRICES RISE
Higher energy, food and logistics cost are likely to push
prices of alcoholic beverages up by 15 percent in the coming
months, Slovak producers said.
