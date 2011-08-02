版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 2

 Aug 2     BRATISLAVA, August 2 Here
are news stories, 
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak 
financial markets on Tuesday.	
 	

 FINMIN ON BUDGET	
 The finance ministry will comment on the development of the 
state budget, 1200 GMT	
 	

 SLOVAK JAN-JULY BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR	
 The Slovak central state  budget showed a deficit of 1.675 
billion euros ($2.41 billion)  for January to July, narrowing 
from 2.408 billion euro gap in  the same period of 2010, the 
finance ministry said on Monday.	
 related news 	
 	

 POSTNL SELLS MAIL UNITS IN CZECH REP, SLOVAKIA    	
 PostNL NV : 	
 Sells its mail activities in Czech Republic and Slovakia to 
id marketing, says to concentrate European mail activities on 
the UK, Germany and Italy.	
 related news 
 	
 IBM INVESTMENT NOT SURE	
 IBM's possible investment in the eastern 
Slovak town Kosice, expected to create some 3,000 jobs, remains
uncertain, a senior source close to the matter told daily
Hospodarske Noviny.	
 The company currently operates its 
client& support center for selected markets in the capital
Bratislava.	
 Hospodarske noviny, page 1	
 	

 ALCOHOL PRICES RISE	
 Higher energy, food and logistics cost are likely to push
prices of alcoholic beverages up by 15 percent in the coming
months, Slovak producers said.	
 Hospodarske noviny, page 11	
 	

 (Compiled by Martin Santa in Bratislava)	
    	
	
 (Created by Martin Santa)

