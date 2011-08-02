Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 2

Aug 2 BRATISLAVA, August 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

FINMIN ON BUDGET

The finance ministry will comment on the development of the state budget, 1200 GMT

SLOVAK JAN-JULY BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR

The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 1.675 billion euros ($2.41 billion) for January to July, narrowing from 2.408 billion euro gap in the same period of 2010, the finance ministry said on Monday.

POSTNL SELLS MAIL UNITS IN CZECH REP, SLOVAKIA

PostNL NV :

Sells its mail activities in Czech Republic and Slovakia to id marketing, says to concentrate European mail activities on the UK, Germany and Italy.

IBM INVESTMENT NOT SURE

IBM's possible investment in the eastern Slovak town Kosice, expected to create some 3,000 jobs, remains uncertain, a senior source close to the matter told daily Hospodarske Noviny.

The company currently operates its client& support center for selected markets in the capital Bratislava.

Hospodarske noviny, page 1

ALCOHOL PRICES RISE

Higher energy, food and logistics cost are likely to push prices of alcoholic beverages up by 15 percent in the coming months, Slovak producers said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 11

