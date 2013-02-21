Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

BRATISLAVA, Feb 21 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
BOND
Slovakia sold more than planned of a new 10-year
euro-denominated bond on Wednesday, with borrowing costs on the
1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) syndicated deal dropping to
record lows.
JOBLESS RATE
Slovakia's jobless rate rose faster than
expected to 14.80 percent in January, its highest since April
2004, from 14.44 percent in December, the country's labour
office said on Wednesday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
INVESTMENT
Slovakia has a good chance of receiving an unspecified
investment from German utility RWE, a company official said. RWE
is looking at four European cities, including Bratislava and
Kosice.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com