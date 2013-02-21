版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

BRATISLAVA, Feb 21    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    BOND
    Slovakia sold more than planned of a new 10-year
euro-denominated bond on Wednesday, with borrowing costs on the
1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) syndicated deal dropping to
record lows.
    
    
    JOBLESS RATE
    Slovakia's jobless rate rose faster than
expected to 14.80 percent in January, its highest since April
2004, from 14.44 percent in December, the country's labour
office said on Wednesday.
    

    INVESTMENT
    Slovakia has a good chance of receiving an unspecified
investment from German utility RWE, a company official said. RWE
is looking at four European cities, including Bratislava and
Kosice.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
