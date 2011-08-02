版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 2

 BRATISLAVA, August 2 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
 

 FINMIN ON BUDGET
 The Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference
to comment on development of the state budget in the first seven
months of the year, 1200 GMT
 

 SLOVAK JAN-JULY BUDGET NARROWS ON THE YEAR
 The Slovak central state  budget showed a deficit of 1.675
billion euros ($2.41 billion)  for January to July, narrowing
from 2.408 billion euro gap in  the same period of 2010, the
finance ministry said on Monday.
 POSTNL SELLS MAIL UNITS IN CZECH REP, SLOVAKIA
 PostNL NV (PTNL.AS): 
 Sells its mail activities in Czech Republic and Slovakia to
id marketing, says to concentrate European mail activities on
the UK, Germany and Italy.
 IBM INVESTMENT NOT SURE
 IBM's IBM.N possible investment in the eastern Slovak town
Kosice, expected to create some 3,000 jobs, remains uncertain, a
senior source close to the matter told daily Hospodarske Noviny.
 The company currently operates its client&support center for
selected markets in the capital Bratislava.
 Hospodarske noviny, page 1
 

