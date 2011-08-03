Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 3

BRATISLAVA, August 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS WILL MEET 2011 DEFICIT CAP

Slovakia is on track to meet this year's fiscal deficit target without additional austerity measures although the situation in the euro zone and global markets remains a major risk, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia's reformist government is heading towards a test of unity in the autumn, carrying with it the risk it may fall short of parliamentary support for the second Greek bailout and changes to the European temporary bailout mechanisms.

EFSF CAPACITY BOOST

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos expected a push towards an as-soon-as-possible approval of the capacity boost of the euro zone's temporary bailout fund (EFSF). Slovaks, set for a heated debate in the parliament, originally expected the vote by the end of the year.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

THYSSENKRUP EYES SLOVAKIA

The German steel company ThyssenKrup ( TKAG.DE ) counsiders an investment in the eastern Slovak town Presov, creating some 1,200 new jobs, a senior source from the economy ministry close to negotiations said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 12

BANKS' PROFIT DOUBLES ON LOANS

The profit of banks in Slovakia rose to 431.4 million euros ($614.8 million) up from 240 million euros on the year in the first six months of this year, boosted mainly by rising volume of loans, the central bank data showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 13

