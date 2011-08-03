版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on August 3

 BRATISLAVA, August 3 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.



 SLOVAK FINMIN SAYS WILL MEET 2011 DEFICIT CAP



 Slovakia is on track to meet this year's fiscal deficit
target without additional austerity measures although the
situation in the euro zone and global markets remains a major
risk, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.   



 [ID:nLDE7710EW] related news [RTRS-SK-GVD-DBT-LEN]



 




 FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN SLOVAKIA



 Slovakia's reformist government is heading towards a test of
unity in the autumn, carrying with it the risk it may fall short
of parliamentary support for the second Greek bailout and
changes to the European temporary bailout mechanisms.



 [ID:nRISKSK] related news [RTRS-DIP-PIL-POL-NEW-SK-LEN]



 
 EFSF CAPACITY BOOST



 Finance Minister Ivan Miklos expected a push towards an
as-soon-as-possible approval of the capacity boost of the euro
zone's temporary bailout fund (EFSF). Slovaks, set for a heated
debate in the parliament, originally expected the vote by the
end of the year.



 Hospodarske noviny, page 4



 




 THYSSENKRUP EYES SLOVAKIA



 The German steel company ThyssenKrup (TKAG.DE) counsiders an
investment in the eastern Slovak town Presov, creating some
1,200 new jobs, a senior source from the economy ministry close
to negotiations said.



 Hospodarske noviny, page 12



 




 BANKS' PROFIT DOUBLES ON LOANS



 The profit of banks in Slovakia rose to 431.4 million euros
($614.8 million) up from 240 million euros on the year in the
first six months of this year, boosted mainly by rising volume
of loans, the central bank data showed.



 Hospodarske noviny, page 13



 




 (Compiled by Petra Kovacova in Bratislava)




            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
