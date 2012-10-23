Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

BRATISLAVA Oct 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
SEPT JOBLESS RISES TO 13.44 PCT, MEETS F'CAST
Slovakia's jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose in line with
expectations to 13.44 percent in September from 13.19 percent in
August, the country's labour office said on Monday.
SLOVAKIA BUYS BACK EUR 150 MLN OF JANUARY T-BILLS
Slovakia bought back 150 million euros ($195.5 million)
worth of treasury bills in a repurchase operation, the finance
ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on
Monday.
FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
More than current 11 countries of the euro zone should join
the initiative, planning to introduce a financial transaction
tax, to make this measure work properly, the European commission
Michael Barnier, in charge of the financial regulation said.
Pravda, page 12
ROMA EDUCATION
Slovakia Roma children should have a mandatory 12-year
school period and also pre 3-year pre-school term, the
government said, adding more measures aimed to solve situation
of Slovak Roma community, suffering form high jobless rate,
poverty, lack of education and living in segregated areas.
Pravda, page 1
