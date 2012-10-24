Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 24

BRATISLAVA Oct 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting in southern
Slovak town of Gabcikovo, 0800 GMT. No major economic items on
agenda.
EU Commission backs 10 countries' transaction tax plan
The European Commission threw its support on Tuesday behind
a plan by 10 euro zone to use a single rule to tax transactions
by financial institutions as a way of contributing to the cost
of the sovereign debt crisis.
related news
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
VW CONSIDERS PRODUCTION OF HYBRID MODELS IN SLOVAKIA
Germany's car group Volkswagen considers to
invest further tens of millions of euros into its Slovak
assembly plant to add new hybrid SUV models to its production
portfolio, said Michael Macht, VW's management board member for
production and logistics.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.