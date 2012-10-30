Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 30

BRATISLAVA Oct 30 Here are news stories, press
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
Deputies are expected to debate legislation allowing registered
partnerships for the gay community.
NO GAS HIKE
The general assembly of Slovak gas utility SPP vetoed the
board's proposal to seek 18-25 percent hike in 2013 gas prices
for households. GDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas,
controlling the board via a joint 49 percent stake, aim to sell
its stake to Czech energy holding EPH.
Sme, page 8
ECONOMIC SENTIMENT WORST SINCE JAN 2010
Slovakia's economic sentiment continued to worsen in
October, on worries related to the ongoing euro zone crisis,
falling by 1.6 points to 86.1 to hit its weakest level since
January 2010.
Sme, page 8
