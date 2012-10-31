Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 31

BRATISLAVA Oct 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
Deputies are expected to debate legislation allowing registered
partnerships for the gay community.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0800
GMT. Ministers are expected to debate creation of a single
state-run health insurer.
C/A BALANCE
The central bank will publish preliminary August and revised
July current account balance data, 0800 GMT. The
bank said on Tuesday the balance swung into a deficit, following
a preliminary 207 million euro surplus in July.
U.S. STEEL PROFIT DOUBLES, EXPECTS WEAK 4TH-QTR
U.S. Steel Corp's X.N third-quarter profit handily beat
analysts' estimates, but the company warned that its
current-quarter results would be affected by the global
slowdown.
EAST EUROPEAN DOCTORS PLAN JOINT PROTEST IN NOVEMBER
Doctors in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic
will hold a symbolic work stoppage next month in protest against
low pay and reforms they say are undermining health care by
shifting too much power to insurers.
C.BANK SAYS C/A SWUNG INTO DEFICIT IN AUG
Slovakia's current account SKCURA=ECI swung into a deficit
in August after a preliminary surplus of 207 million euros
($267.13 million) in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.
EBRD ON SLOVAK GROWTH
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
saw Slovak economy rising by 2.7 percent this year, a touch
above previous 2.6 percent estimate from July. It expected the
euro zone country to slow its expansion to 2.3 percent in 2013.
Sme, page 10
HIGHER TAX COULD HIT INVESTMENTS - EBRD
The Slovak government's decision to raise tax burden for
businesses and high-earners, part of the austerity package,
could backfire and harm Slovakia's attractiveness in eyes of
investors, the EBRD said.
STRIKE ALERT
Slovakia's judicial workers demand a 10 percent hike in
salaries to offset inflation impacts of the past three years,
the unions said, adding they consider a strike in case there's
no agreement with the government,
Hospodarske Noviny
