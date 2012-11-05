Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 5

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRATISLAVA Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.
SLOVAKIA TO SELL 50 MLN EUR OF 4-YR BOND ON NOV 12
Slovak debt agency Ardal said on Friday it would sell 50 million euros worth of a 4-year variable coupon paper SK4120008202=R in an auction on Nov 12.
SLOVAK YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS IN OCT
The Slovak year-to-date central government budget deficit widened in October to 2.466 billion euros ($3.19 billion), above the year-earlier gap of 2.341 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
SPECIAL LEVIES HELP TO NARROW BUDGET GAP
A special one-off bank levy, extended tax on banks deposits and a levy on selected companies with business in regulated segments have started to help narrow the state budget and keep the government's austerity plan on track.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"