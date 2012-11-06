Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 6

BRATISLAVA Nov 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will reconvene to continue its October session, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAKIA MAY ISSUE NEW SYNDICATED BOND THIS YEAR-SOURCE

Slovakia is considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond via syndication by the end of this year, a government source told Reuters on Monday, taking advantage of recent record low borrowing costs.

ROMANIA EURO ENTRY IN 2015 NOT SET IN STONE -PM

Romania's target of joining the euro in 2015 is not set in stone, the country's prime minister said on Monday, joining other new EU members distancing themselves from the crisis-hit currency bloc.

NEW C.BANK VICE-GOVERNOR

Jan Toth, former senior analyst at ING Bank and ex-head of the finance ministry's think-tank Institute for Fiscal Policy was appointed new vice-governor on the board of the Slovak National Bank (NBS).

Sme, page 9

PROPERTY PRICES RETURN TO RISE AFTER 2-YR FALL

Slovakia's property prices rose by 1.1 percent on the quarter in the three months to September, showing its first increase in two years, the central bank data showed. The jump was mainly driven by prices of high-end properties.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

SPP STICKS TO 2013 HIKE IN GAS PRICES

EDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas, controlling Slovakia's gas utility SPP, submitted a request to hike regulated gas prices for households by up to 25 percent next year, despite the general assembly's 'no'. The state regulator will now study the request and can reject it.

Both shareholders plan to sell its joint 49 percent stake in SPP to the Czech energy holding EPH.

Pravda, page 1

