Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 8

SLOVAKIA FRONTLOADS BORROWING WITH COSTS AT RECORD LOWS
Slovakia sold 1.25 billion euros ($1.60 billion) of new
12-year bonds on Wednesday, taking advantage of record low
borrowing costs and demand from international buyers to
front-load its funding for 2013.
SLOVAKS IN TALKS WITH SPAIN, AUSTRIA OVER KYOTO UNITS
Slovakia is close to a deal with Spain to sell 22 million
tonnes of its surplus United Nations'-backed emissions credits
which are allocated under the U.N.'s climate change pact the
Kyoto Protocol, the environment ministry said on Wednesday.
MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO HIT 2013 DEFICIT CAP
The centre-left government needs to put further austerity
measures in place to fend off risks threatening the plan to cut
the fiscal deficit below the EU's 3 percent threshold next year,
an independent supervisory body 'the Fiscal Council' wrote in
its report.
Pravda, page 18
