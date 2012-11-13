Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 13

BRATISLAVA Nov 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
SLOVAK PM SAYS GREECE MUST STICK TO LOAN RULES OR QUIT EURO
Slovakia's prime minister said on Monday it was unacceptable
that Greece had asked for financial aid without fulfilling the
conditions attached, and that his country would no longer give
money under such circumstances.
U.S. STEEL RECEIVES APPROACHES FOR SLOVAK BUSINESS
Investors have expressed interest in U.S. Steel Corp's
Slovak operation because of its location, low labour costs and
product portfolio, the company said on Monday.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 94.2 MLN EUR OF 2016 BONDS
Slovakia sold 94.2 million euros ($119.7 million) of
floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on Monday, with demand
falling from the last time the maturity was auctioned in May.
OCT ANNUAL INFLATION RISES FASTER THAN EXPECTED
Slovak consumer prices rose by a faster-than-expected 0.3
percent month-on-month in October, lifting the annual inflation
rate to 3.8 percent, the highest since March, the country's
statistics office said on Monday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
OECD ON SLOVAKIA
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) suggested Slovakia should adopt more
structural reforms, ease market regulation, boost number of
working Slovaks and consolidate in order to sustain a sound
growth in the future.
Hospodarske Noviny
PARLIAMENT ON LEGAL SYSTEM, COURTS
The parliament will hold a special session on Wednesday,
initiated by three opposition parties, to debate what opposition
says is an unbearable situation in Slovakia's justice system
with public trust in courts at record lows.
Hospodarske Noviny
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.