Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 19

BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover appoints Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman
* Says natarajan chandrasekaran has been appointed director and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Says natarajan chandrasekaran has been appointed director and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares