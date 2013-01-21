Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 21

BRATISLAVA, Jan 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. JOBLESS RATE The labour office will publish December jobless rate data, 1100 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected unemployment to rise to 14.15 percent from 13.94 percent seen in November. BOND AUCTIONS The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 4.35 percent coupon state bonds due Oct. 2025 and 4.625 percent coupon state bonds due Jan. 2017, first auction 1100 GMT, second at after 1300 GMT. EURO ZONE SPLINTER GROUP SEEN NEAR DEAL ON TRANSACTION TAX A group of euro zone countries, led by Germany and France, looks set for a green light next week to push ahead with a tax on financial transactions, a step politicians hope will please voters but which critics have warned could backfire. FINMIN BACKS DUTCH COUNTERPART TO HEAD EUROGROUP Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday he supported Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ MOCHOVCE COMPLETION DELAY Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), managed by Italy's utility Enel , said two new blocs at its nuclear power plant in Mochovce could be finished in 2014 and 2015, instead of original 2012-2013 plan. The utility cited external factors as key reason and SE is expected to cover the additional costs, not yet calculated, from its own funds. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com