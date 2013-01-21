版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 21日 星期一 15:54 BJT

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 21

BRATISLAVA, Jan 21     Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    JOBLESS RATE
    The labour office will publish December jobless rate data,
1100 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected unemployment to
rise to 14.15 percent from 13.94 percent seen in November.
    
    BOND AUCTIONS
    The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction 4.35 percent coupon state bonds due Oct. 2025 and 4.625
percent coupon state bonds due Jan. 2017, first auction 1100
GMT, second at after 1300 GMT.
    
    EURO ZONE SPLINTER GROUP SEEN NEAR DEAL ON TRANSACTION TAX
    A group of euro zone countries, led by Germany and France,
looks set for a green light next week to push ahead with a tax
on financial transactions, a step politicians hope will please
voters but which critics have warned could backfire.
    
    
    FINMIN BACKS DUTCH COUNTERPART TO HEAD EUROGROUP
    Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday he
supported Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy
for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers.
    
                                               
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    MOCHOVCE COMPLETION DELAY
    Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), managed by Italy's utility Enel
, said two new blocs at its nuclear power plant in
Mochovce could be finished in 2014 and 2015, instead of original
2012-2013 plan. The utility cited external factors as key reason
and SE is expected to cover the additional costs, not yet
calculated, from its own funds.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
            
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐