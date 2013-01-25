Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 25

BRATISLAVA, Jan 25 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
SLOVAKIA BACKS JOINT 2022 WINTER GAMES BID WITH POLAND
Slovakia supports the idea of a joint bid for the 2022
Winter Olympics with neighbour Poland, Slovak Prime Minister
Robert Fico said on Thursday.
BUSINESS COOL GOVT ECON OUTLOOK OPTIMISM
Businesses in Slovakia do not share the government's
optimist and expectations about a gradual rebound of the economy
in the second half of this year and are rather cautious about
outlook.
Sme, page 1
EPH TAKES CONTROL OF SPP
Officials from the Czech energy holding EPH joined the board
of the Slovak gas utility SPP, following acquisition of the
minority 49 percent stake in the company tied with management
