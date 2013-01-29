版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

BRATISLAVA, Jan 29    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will start its monthly session, 1200 GMT.
    
    C/A BALANCE
    The central bank will comment on preliminary November
current account balance data
    
    PEUGEOT HALTS SLOVAK OUTPUT ON WEAK DEMAND
    France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen PEUP.PA halted
production in Slovakia for the day on Monday and will add
another four stoppage days next month in response to weak demand
across Europe, the Slovak unit said.
    
                                                                
                 
    SECOND PILLAR
    45,800 Slovaks quit the private pension pillar and returned
fully into the state-run system, since last September. The
government has opened the system expecting tens of thousands of
Slovaks to leave the second pillar and with the returned funds
help the government to plug the deficit.
    Sme, page 8
    
                              
