Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
FINMIN ECON OUTLOOK
The finance ministry will publish its updated economic
growth and inflation forecasts.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank will publish preliminary November and
revised October current account balance data, 0900 GMT.
CBANK CUTS 2013/14 GROWTH OUTLOOK ON WEAKER DEMAND
Euro zone member Slovakia's economy will expand slower than
originally expected this and next year due to weaker foreign
demand and worsening trends in the domestic economy, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
SLOVAK TELEKOM
Slovakia's largest telecommunication, TV and internet
services provider Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom
, plans to lay off up to 350 jobs this year due to
ongoing cost-cutting and efficiency boost.SLOVAK BUSINESSES EYE RUSSIA
The government agency for foreign investments (SARIO) said
was strongly focusing on business opportunities for Slovak
companies in Russia, where it already identified 80 projects
attractive for the country's businesses.
Hospodarske Noviny
