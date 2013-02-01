Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 1

BRATISLAVA, Feb 1 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
STATE BUDGET
The finance ministry will publish January state budget data.
PM'S SMER PARTY LEADS POLLS
The leftist Smer party of Prime Minister Robert Fico
retained with 36.9 percent public support a wide lead ahead of
its centre-right opposition rivals, with the Christian Democrats
in the second spot with 10.9 percent, an opinion poll by Focus
agency showed.
Sme, page 2
BANKS' PROFIT DROPS 27 PERCENT ON BANK LEVY
Profit of Slovakia's banks fell by 27 percent on the year to
488.2 million euros ($662.7 mln) mainly due to imposed levy on
all corporate and retail deposits and also due to lower net
interest income, the central bank said.
Sme, page 6
