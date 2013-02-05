版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 15:28 BJT

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 5

BRATISLAVA, Feb 5    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
       
    PM ON EU SUMMIT
    Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliament's
Committee for European Affairs on agenda and Slovak positions
ahead of the European Union summit on Feb 7.-8., 1100 GMT.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
    
    TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT
    Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will start a two-day
visit to Slovakia.
    
    SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY
    Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate
bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent
coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state
debt agency said on Tuesday.
    
                                                                
                                                           
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    VW COULD ADD BENTLEY TO SLOVAK PRODUCTION
    Germany's carmaker Volkswagen could add new SUV
model of its luxury brand Bentley to its Slovak production,
which is strongly focused on SUV models. Slovak unit declined to
comment on German media reports.
    Sme, page 9
                           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐