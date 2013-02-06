版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 6

BRATISLAVA, Feb 6    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
       
    TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT
    Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits Slovakia, joint
news conference with Slovak counterpart scheduled for 1145 GMT.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold a weekly meeting, no major economic
items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
    
    SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY
    Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate
bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent
coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state
debt agency said on Tuesday.
    
    
    FRANCE'S HOLLANDE CALLS FOR STABLE EURO POLICY
    French President Francois Hollande urged the euro zone on
Tuesday to set a mid-term target for its currency's exchange
rate and to forge a jobs policy to fight voter disillusionment.
    
                                                                
                                                                
  
    WEAK RETAIL SALES
    Slovakia's retail sales prices dropped by 4 percent on the
year in December as high jobless rate, standing at 8-year highs,
prevented improvement even during Christmas period, analysts
said. Analysts saw no gradual improvement in months to come.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
                               
