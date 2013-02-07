版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 7日 星期四 15:09 BJT

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

BRATISLAVA, Feb 7    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
       
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its session, ministers will
answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour' 1300
GMT.
    
    TANAP CONSTRUCTION COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR - TURKISH PM
    Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday
that construction of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
project (TANAP), which will carry Azeri gas to Turkey and other
markets in Europe, could begin this year.
    
    
    EU PLANS 'LOST GENERATION' FUND TO FIGHT YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
    European Union leaders are expected to set aside more than 5
billion euros from the EU budget to tackle the bloc's soaring
and costly youth unemployment when they meet for a summit in
Brussels on Thursday.
    
                                                                
                                                                
          
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    ACHMEA ARBITRAGE AGAINST SLOVAKIA OVER HEALTH INSURER
    Dutch insurer Achmea, majority shareholder in
Slovakia's private health insurer Union, turned to international
arbitration court over a possible plan by the Slovak government
to buy or nationalise private health insurer and create a single
state-run one.
    Sme, page 1
    
    BRATISLAVA AIRPORT LOSES PASSENGERS
    Bratislava airport reported a 11 percent drop on the year
for 2012 in number of serviced passengers to 1.4 million euros,
with Ryanair remaining the dominant air liner.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 10
                                   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐