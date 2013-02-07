Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

BRATISLAVA, Feb 7 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its session, ministers will
answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour' 1300
GMT.
TANAP CONSTRUCTION COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR - TURKISH PM
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday
that construction of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
project (TANAP), which will carry Azeri gas to Turkey and other
markets in Europe, could begin this year.
EU PLANS 'LOST GENERATION' FUND TO FIGHT YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
European Union leaders are expected to set aside more than 5
billion euros from the EU budget to tackle the bloc's soaring
and costly youth unemployment when they meet for a summit in
Brussels on Thursday.
ACHMEA ARBITRAGE AGAINST SLOVAKIA OVER HEALTH INSURER
Dutch insurer Achmea, majority shareholder in
Slovakia's private health insurer Union, turned to international
arbitration court over a possible plan by the Slovak government
to buy or nationalise private health insurer and create a single
state-run one.
Sme, page 1
BRATISLAVA AIRPORT LOSES PASSENGERS
Bratislava airport reported a 11 percent drop on the year
for 2012 in number of serviced passengers to 1.4 million euros,
with Ryanair remaining the dominant air liner.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 10
