Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 11

BRATISLAVA, Feb 11    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold a meeting to debate legislation
aimed to speed up public procurement, 0900 GMT.
    
    SLOVAKIA CUTS REVENUE OUTLOOK, FACED WITH WORSE ECONOMIC
TRENDS
    Slowing growth forced the Slovak finance ministry on Friday
to cut its budget revenue outlook for the second time in just
four months, making it harder for the government to deliver on
austerity goals.
    
    
    CAR PRODUCTION PROMPTS SLOVAK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DECLINE
    Slowing car production in Slovakia prompted a fall in
industrial production for the first time in three years in
December, painting a bleak picture of the euro zone country's
performance in the last quarter of 2012.
    
                                                                
                                                                
                             
