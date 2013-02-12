版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 12

BRATISLAVA, Feb 12    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
    
    COLD, LESS RENEWABLES LIFT DAY-AHEAD ELECTRICITY PRICES
    Expected colder weather and falling renewable energy
production in the region lifted central European day-ahead
electricity prices on Monday, traders said.
    
                                                                
                                                                
                                     
    PSA TO SCALE DOWN SLOVAK PRODUCTION IN MARCH
    France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will halt
production in Slovakia for 4 days in March, following the
company's decision to halt Slovak output for four days in
February and one in January in response to weak demand across
Europe, the Slovak unit said.
    Sme, page 10
    
    PRIVATE PENSION PILLAR
    89,439 Slovaks quit the private pension system and returned
fully into the state-run pension, the state's social insurer
said, adding around 280 million euros ($374.61 million) would
return into the budget.
    The government had opened the second pillar in order to get
more funds for needed fiscal consolidation.
    Sme, page 10
        
        
                                           
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
