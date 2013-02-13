Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 13

BRATISLAVA, Feb 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. JAN INFLATION The statistics office will publish January headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer price to rise by 0.7 percent on the month, cutting the annual inflation rate to a two-year low of 2.5 percent. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com