Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 14

BRATISLAVA, Feb 14    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    Q4 GDP FLASH ESTIMATE
    The statistics office will publish preliminary GDP growth
flash estimate for the fourth quarter, 0800 GMT. Analysts
expected the economy to contract by 0.1 percent on the quarter,
with the annual growth slowing to 1.5 percent.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government meeting will hold a meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
    
    PRESIDENT IMPEACHMENT ATTEMPT
    The parliament will hold a session to debate the opposition
attempt to impeach the president over an alleged violation of
the constitution, 1200 GMT. The opposition lacks enough votes to
succeed with the motion.
    
    INFLATION DROPS TO TWO-YEAR LOW IN JAN
    Slovak consumer prices rose by slightly slower-than-expected
0.6 percent in January, cutting the country's annual inflation
rate to 2.4 percent, its lowest level since December 2010, data
showed on Wednesday.
    
                                                                
                                                                
                                             
    CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
    The leftist government plans to launch highway and road
construction projects worth 8 billion euros ($10.75 billion) by
April 2016, Prime Minister Robert Fico said, adding it will use
the EU funds and the budget to finance projects, aimed to boost
the economy growth.
    Sme, page 7
                                                   
