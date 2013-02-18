版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 18日 星期一 16:03 BJT

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

BRATISLAVA, Feb 18    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    BOND AUCTIONS
    The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction floating-rate state bonds due Nov. 2016 and 4.625
percent coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, after 1000 GMT.
    
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
             
                                                       
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐