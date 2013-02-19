Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 19

BRATISLAVA, Feb 19 Here are news stories,
CONFERENCE ON EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank (ECB) board member Joerg Asmussen,
Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, Thomas Wieser, head of
the Eurogroup Working Group and other senior officials from euro
zone countries will attend a two-day conference to debate
current state of the euro zone crisis.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 255.2 MLN EUROS OF 3-YEAR BONDS
Slovakia sold a greater-than-targeted 255.2 million euros
($340.7 million) of floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on
Monday, with demand rising from the last time the maturity was
auctioned last November.
SLOVAKIA SELLS BELOW-TARGET 175 MLN EUR OF 4-YEAR BONDS
Slovakia sold a below-target 175 million euros ($234
million) worth of 4.625 percent state bonds SK190117219= due in
January 2017 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
