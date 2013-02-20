版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 20

BRATISLAVA, Feb 20    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    CONFERENCE ON EURO ZONE
    Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, Thomas Wieser, head
of the Eurogroup Working Group and other senior officials from
euro zone countries will address a conference to debate current
state of the euro zone crisis.

    JOBLESS RATE
    The labour office will publish January jobless rate data,
1100 GMT. Analysts expected unemployment to rise to 14.60
percent, from an 8-year high of 14.44 seen in December.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold a weekly meeting, no major economic
items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
    
    ECB OFFICIAL SEES EURO ZONE RECOVERY SIGNS
The euro zone economy should show signs of recovery in the first
quarter of the year, a European Central Bank policymaker
predicted on Tuesday, and another said a small interest rate cut
might have little effect.
    
    
    SLOVAKIA SETS INITIAL PRICE THOUGHTS ON 10-YEAR BOND
    The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, is taking indications of
interest on its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond issue,
with initial price thoughts set at mid-high 120s basis points
over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.
    
    
    
    SLOVAKIA MANDATES BANKS FOR NEW EUR BOND 
    Slovakia has mandated Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale
and Erste Group Bank's Slovenska Sporitelna for a new
euro-denominated benchmark bond, the debt agency Ardal said on
Tuesday.
    
                    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

