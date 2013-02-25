版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 15:19 BJT

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 25

BRATISLAVA, Feb 25    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    REVIEW: SLOVAKIA HITS SWEET SPOT - IFR
    The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) continued to front-load its
issuance on Wednesday, raising EUR1.75m through its first
syndicated bond of the year.
    
                                
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
                                                           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐