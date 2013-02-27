Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 27

BRATISLAVA, Feb 27 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
CZECH PRESIDENT VISIT
The Czech outgoing President Vaclav Klaus will end his last
official visit to Slovakia.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
SPAIN'S OHL WINS THREE EASTERN EUROPE CONTRACTS
Spanish construction group OHL said on Tuesday it had
won three contracts in eastern Europe, through its Czech
subsidiary, worth 194 million euros ($256 million).
UKRAINE SEEKS SPOT SUPPLY FROM EUROPE TO REPLACE RUSSIAN GAS
Ukraine wants to import up to 8 billion cubic metres of gas a
year from central Europe to replace expensive Russian supplies
and take advantage of lower prices on the European spot market,
a senior energy official said on Tuesday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
SLOVNAFT RETURNS TO PROFIT
Refinery Slovnaft, Slovak unit of Hungary's
MOL, returned to profit last year with 53 million euro
($69.29 million) net profit, after a 19 million euro loss in
2011, mainly thanks to rising exports and improving margins.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
TAX FRAUD
A joint task force - formed by the finance ministry, tax
office and police - unveiled a tax fraud worth 6.7 million euros
($8.76 million) committed by a group of companies dealing with
pork meat, 12 people were taken into custody. Tax evasion is a
major problem in the euro zone country.
Sme, page 8
ORANGE SLOVAKIA WAGE FREEZE, JOB CUTS
Orange Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, will
freeze wages this year and could cut jobs in reaction to
increased income tax and special sector levy imposed by the
centre-left government.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com