Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 28

BRATISLAVA, Feb 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. EU's ASH TON VISIT EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ash ton visits Slovakia, news conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Mimosa Lajcak scheduled for 1300 GMT. JAN EU-NORM INFLATION The statistics office will publish January EU-norm inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.7 percent, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.5 percent. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PROFIT DROPS TO 188.3 MLN EUR IN 2012 Net profit of Slovenska Sporitelna, unit of Erste Group , dropped by 3.3 percent on the year to 188.3 million euros ($246.84 million) in 2012, compared with 194.8 million euros in 2011, the bank said, adding results were negatively influenced by bigger levy on deposits, additional one-off tax in the sector. Net interest income fell by 3.9 percent on the year, while volume of loans and advances to retail customers grew by 10.2 percent. FICO'S SMER PARTY POPULARITY DIPS Public support for the leftist ruling party Smer of Prime Minister Robert Fico continued to fall and hit 34.6 percent in February, compared with 45 percent won in the 2012 election, a survey by agency Focus showed. Smer, however, retains a wide lead ahead of centre-right rivals, with the strongest opposition Christian Democrats getting 10.9 percent support. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 U.S. STEEL TALKS ONGOING The government continues talks with the steelmaker U.S. Steel whether the company will sell its Slovak unit in eastern Slovak town of Kosice or stay, the finance and economy ministers said after a government meeting. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com