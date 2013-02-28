版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 28

BRATISLAVA, Feb 28    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    EU's ASH TON VISIT
    EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ash ton visits Slovakia,
news conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Mimosa Lajcak
scheduled for 1300 GMT.
    
    JAN EU-NORM INFLATION
    The statistics office will publish January EU-norm inflation
data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.7
percent, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.5 percent.
        
    SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PROFIT DROPS TO 188.3 MLN EUR IN 2012
    Net profit of Slovenska Sporitelna, unit of Erste Group
, dropped by 3.3 percent on the year to 188.3 million
euros ($246.84 million) in 2012, compared with 194.8 million
euros in 2011, the bank said, adding results were negatively
influenced by bigger levy on deposits, additional one-off tax in
the sector.
    Net interest income fell by 3.9 percent on the year, while
volume of loans and advances to retail customers grew by 10.2
percent. 
    
    FICO'S SMER PARTY POPULARITY DIPS
    Public support for the leftist ruling party Smer of Prime
Minister Robert Fico continued to fall and hit 34.6 percent in
February, compared with 45 percent won in the 2012 election, a
survey by agency Focus showed.
    Smer, however, retains a wide lead ahead of centre-right
rivals, with the strongest opposition Christian Democrats
getting 10.9 percent support.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    U.S. STEEL TALKS ONGOING
    The government continues talks with the steelmaker U.S.
Steel whether the company will sell its Slovak unit in
eastern Slovak town of Kosice or stay, the finance and economy
ministers said after a government meeting.
